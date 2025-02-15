Valentine's Day Project Brings Comfort to Widows

A grassroots movement, the Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project delivers gifts to widows and widowers across the United States, aiming to brighten their day and remind them they are not alone during a holiday often marked by sadness.

The Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project aims to bring comfort and support to widows and widowers during a holiday often tinged with sadness. This year, the project planned to reach 1,500 people in the Charlotte area who've lost a spouse, with similar efforts underway in Houston, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and other cities. Gifts range from wine and candy to flowers and jewelry, aiming to brighten their day and remind them that they are not forgotten.

Ashley Manning, the founder of the project, was inspired to start it after her son's preschool teacher shared her story about losing her husband to cancer. Manning bought flowers, chocolate, and a card for the teacher, which had a profound impact. The following year, Manning opened her flower shop, Pretty Things by A.E. Manning, and decided to expand the gesture, reaching out to social media followers for nominations. The response was overwhelming, with donations, volunteers, and nominations pouring in for over 120 widows.Over the past five years, the project has grown significantly, with many of the original volunteers still actively participating. Jillian Myers, who lost her husband in a helicopter crash in 2022, shared her experience as a beneficiary of the project. She explained that Valentine's Day can be especially difficult for widows, as it amplifies the sense of loss. However, receiving gifts from the project brings warmth, compassion, and a feeling of connection. Myers also emphasized the importance of supporting other widows and forming a community of understanding.





