Mandy Moore Laments Lost Home and Amazon Delivery Blunder Amidst LA Fire Aftermath

Actress Mandy Moore expresses her frustration with Amazon after a package was delivered to her in-laws' home, which was destroyed in the recent LA fires. Moore also shares her harrowing experience of evacuating her family and the emotional toll of losing their home, despite its structural integrity.

Mandy Moore recently took to social media to express her frustration with Amazon after a package was allegedly delivered to her in-laws' home, which was destroyed in the LA fires. Moore shared a photo of the package in front of the demolished house on her Instagram stories and wrote, 'Do better, Amazon . Can we not have better discretion than to leave a package at a residence that no longer exists? This is my mother and father-in-law’s home. Smh.

' An Amazon spokesperson, Steve Kelly, responded to Fox News Digital, stating that they had reached out to Moore via Instagram to apologize and request more information from her in-laws to better investigate the situation. Kelly also mentioned that Amazon had been advising its delivery personnel in southern California to use discretion in areas affected by wildfires, especially when delivering to damaged homes.Moore also detailed the harrowing experience of evacuating from her home last month with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their three children. She revealed in a separate Instagram post that they never received an evacuation notice and only learned about the impending danger through a call from her brother-in-law. They quickly packed up their belongings, including their three cats, and fled their home as the power went out and ash began to fall. Moore described the chaotic scene with the dark red sky, 60 mph winds, and fallen trees on the freeway. They eventually reached the safety of a friend's house, where they could settle down.While Moore expressed gratitude for the safety of her family, she shared that their home, though still standing, sustained significant damage. She wrote that most of the contents were a total loss and that they would likely need to dispose of everything, including the walls. She admitted to struggling with the reality of their situation, questioning if they still had a home. Moore acknowledged that while her family was physically safe, the emotional and psychological impact of the fire was profound. She extended her heartfelt condolences to those who lost everything in the fire, emphasizing the devastating impact it had on countless individuals across the city. Moore concluded her post by sharing her ongoing journey of processing the trauma and seeking guidance on how to move forward. She mentioned that she often found herself driving through their former neighborhood, unable to fully comprehend the extent of the destruction





