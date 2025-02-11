Major Winter Storm Expected to Dump 6+ Inches of Snow on Chicago Area

A major winter storm is set to hit the Chicago area this week, bringing the potential for the largest snowfall of the season so far. Snowfall exceeding 6 inches is possible, with areas north of a Pontiac, IL to Valparaiso, IN line seeing the highest totals. The storm is expected to begin Wednesday morning and continue throughout the day, with the heaviest snowfall during the afternoon and evening commute.

A significant winter storm is set to affect the Chicago area this week, bringing the potential for the largest snowfall of the season so far. Beginning Wednesday morning, a winter storm watch will be in effect for a large portion of the region, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Cook, and Will counties in Illinois; Lake and Porter counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Another watch will commence Wednesday afternoon in LaPorte County, Indiana, lasting through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service anticipates snow totals exceeding 6 inches in some areas, with the highest accumulations likely north of a line drawn from Pontiac, Illinois to Valparaiso, Indiana. While a majority of the Chicago area faces a high probability of 4 or more inches of snow, certain locations, such as Elgin, Waukegan, and northern parts of Chicago, are more likely to experience 6 or more inches. Lake Michigan's proximity could result in even heavier snowfall along its shoreline. Additionally, a rain-snow line may develop for some southern suburbs, potentially leading to reduced snow accumulations in those areas.Snowfall is expected to begin around 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. Wednesday, initially impacting Chicago's western counties. The storm will progressively move eastward, with a winter storm watch encompassing all of Northeastern Illinois by 9 a.m. Meteorologist Alicia Roman emphasizes the possibility of the watch being upgraded to a warning as the storm approaches. Heavy, widespread snow is anticipated throughout Wednesday, with the most intense snowfall rates, potentially exceeding 1 inch per hour, occurring during the afternoon and evening commutes. This event presents the risk of significantly reduced visibility, snow-covered roads, and hazardous travel conditions. Wednesday's snowfall is the first of two anticipated rounds this week. While Thursday will see a temporary respite from the snow, more winter weather is expected to develop on Friday night, potentially adding several more inches to the overall accumulation. The NBC 5 Storm Team will provide ongoing updates as the forecast evolves. To receive timely notifications of weather alerts in your area, subscribe to push alerts in the NBC Chicago app. Special weather coverage of the winter storm will commence at 4 a.m. Wednesday on NBC 5, the NBC 5 Chicago News Streaming channel, and right here on the website





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WINTER STORM SNOW CHICAGO ILLINOIS INDIANA WISCONSIN WEATHER ALERT TRAVEL WARNING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘The storm’s impact could be substantial’: Houston closes airports as city braces for winter stormThe City of Houston is preparing for the potential impacts of an incoming winter storm, which has prompted the decision to close its airports.

Read more »

Icy Conditions Cripple Chicago Area After Overnight Winter StormA winter storm swept through the Chicago area Wednesday night, leaving behind a treacherous layer of ice. Multiple accidents were reported, and walking conditions were hazardous. Residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid rushing.

Read more »

Chicago Weather: Windy Conditions Thursday, Winter Storm Potential This WeekendChicago experiences windy conditions Thursday with a high of 18 degrees and single-digit wind chills. The weekend brings a chance for snow and freezing rain, with areas south of Chicago seeing the highest risk of accumulating ice. Travel may be impacted. Colder temperatures are expected next week with highs in the 30s Sunday and Monday, then dipping into the 20s for midweek with chances for snow.

Read more »

Chicago Braces for Winter Storm with Multiple Inches of Snow ExpectedTwo winter storm systems are predicted to bring significant snowfall to the Chicago area this week. The first storm is expected to begin Wednesday morning, with the heaviest snowfall likely during the afternoon commute. The second storm is forecast to arrive Friday night into Saturday, potentially adding more inches to the already accumulating snow.

Read more »

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Chicago AreaA winter storm watch is in effect for the Chicago area starting Wednesday morning and extending through Thursday night. Officials anticipate a snowstorm with possible accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. The storm will intensify Wednesday afternoon and evening with snowfall rates reaching 1 inch per hour.

Read more »

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Chicago Area, Heavy Snow PossibleA winter storm watch has been issued for much of the Chicago area, with officials warning of the potential for more than 6 inches of snow. Snowfall rates of up to an inch per hour are possible.

Read more »