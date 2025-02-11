Luka Dončić Makes Lakers Debut in Win Against Jazz

Luka Dončić made his highly anticipated debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, joining LeBron James in the starting lineup. Dončić scored 14 points and played a key role in the Lakers' 132-113 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Dončić's first basket for the Lakers was a 3-pointer in the opening minutes, and he finished with five rebounds and four assists. A highlight was a three-quarter-court strike to James for a layup late in the first half. This was Dončić's first game in nearly seven weeks after straining his left calf on Christmas with the Mavericks. He played only 23 minutes as the Lakers gradually bring him back from his injury. While his legs aren't fully there yet, his playmaking immediately meshed with his new teammates. Coach JJ Redick, who played alongside Dončić for 13 games in 2021 with the Dallas Mavericks, was eager to see Dončić's debut. Redick said, 'Excitement level is high. ... I think if it was up to Luka, he would probably play 48 minutes, but we’re thinking long-term and we want to be safe.' Dončić's arrival in Los Angeles has been met with much anticipation, and the Lakers have been looking forward to integrating him into their lineup. Dončić's impact on the Lakers is expected to be significant, as he is a five-time All-NBA selection and one of the most talented players in the league.





