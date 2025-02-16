Luigi Mangione, Accused Murderer, Launches Website Amid Outpouring of Support

A website has been established for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering a prominent New York lawyer. The site features a message from Mangione expressing gratitude for the support he has received and outlines his upcoming court appearances.

It's likely that this message, while heartfelt, underwent careful review and editing by Mangione's formidable legal team, which includes former Manhattan prosecutor Karen Friedman Agnifilo, her husband and fellow defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, and former prosecutor Jacob Kaplan.

While he cannot personally respond to every letter, he assures his supporters that he reads each one. It's likely that this message, while heartfelt, underwent careful review and editing by Mangione's formidable legal team, which includes former Manhattan prosecutor Karen Friedman Agnifilo, her husband and fellow defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, and former prosecutor Jacob Kaplan. The website also includes a link to Mangione's defense fund, emphasizing that donations do not grant any access to case information or control over their expenditure. A frequently asked questions section addresses the public's generosity, asking them to temporarily hold off on sending books due to Mangione's limited capacity to possess them at any given time. He is currently restricted to only five books, although wardens have discretion to adjust this limit.The website also outlines Mangione's upcoming court appearances. He will return to court in New York next Friday for a hearing on his 11-count case. Subsequently, on Monday, February 24, he will travel to Pennsylvania for a hearing on the five charges he faces there, primarily related to guns and false identification. His next appearance in federal court, where he faces stalking and murder charges, is scheduled for Wednesday, March 19. The website serves as a platform for Mangione to connect with his supporters and provide updates on his legal proceedings





