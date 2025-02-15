Accused Killer Luigi Mangione Breaks Silence, Expresses Gratitude for Public Support

Luigi Mangione, facing multiple charges for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has made his first public comments since his arrest. He expressed gratitude for the extensive support he has received, acknowledging the widespread nature of the backing he has garnered.

Luigi Mangione , the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson , made his first public statements since his December arrest on a new website launched by his legal team on Valentine's Day. Mangione, 26, has garnered significant support from some who perceive his actions as a protest against the health insurance industry. Supporters have rallied with calls for 'Free Luigi' and raised over $426,000 online for his legal defense .

However, others, including public officials, have condemned the violence and Thompson's death. Mangione is facing three separate criminal prosecutions: a federal case for firearm and interstate stalking charges, a New York state case for murder and terrorism-related offenses, and a Pennsylvania case for weapons and false identification charges. He is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a federal prison where rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is also incarcerated.Mangione's legal team published a message directly from him on the website, thanking supporters for their messages and expressing gratitude for the widespread, trans-partisan support he has received. He acknowledged the volume of correspondence but emphasized that he reads every message. The website aims to provide accurate information about his cases, dispel misinformation, and answer frequently asked questions. It features statements from his legal team, case updates, and a link to the public defense fund. Mangione's legal team clarifies that only books, mail, news articles, or photos can be sent to him while he is held at MDC.Public reaction to Mangione's case has been diverse. Criminologist and attorney Casey Jordan, in a trailer for the upcoming documentary 'Who is Luigi Mangione?,' suggests that Mangione believes the American public will support him. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani noted the unprecedented level of sympathy Mangione has received from the public, describing him as a 'hero of sorts' to many. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned the glorification of Mangione as a hero, while New York City Mayor Eric Adams emphasized the city's commitment to bringing justice to those who commit violent crimes.Mangione's next court appearance is scheduled for February 21 at the New York Supreme Criminal Court in Manhattan





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Luigi Mangione Brian Thompson Unitedhealthcare Murder Legal Defense Public Support Terrorism Firearms Federal Case New York State Case Pennsylvania Case

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fundraiser for Accused Killer Luigi Mangione Raises $297,000A fundraising campaign launched to cover the legal expenses of Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering health insurance executive Michael Thompson, has successfully raised $297,000 from over 10,000 donors.

Read more »

Accused CEO Killer Luigi Mangione Receives $300,000 in Donations for Legal DefenseLuigi Mangione, charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has amassed over $300,000 in donations to support his legal defense. Supporters, citing a 'broken healthcare system' and Mangione's right to a fair trial, contributed to the fundraising effort through GiveSendGo. Mangione faces multiple murder charges and could face the death penalty.

Read more »

Bill Maher Calls Luigi Mangione Love Typical Gen Z, 'Eat the Rich' Solves EverythingBill Maher's like L.A. wildfire-levels of hot over accused murderer Luigi Mangione becoming a sex symbol and folk hero ... and he says young people who think shooting someone in the back is a good thing, are themselves guilty of something else.

Read more »

Dave Franco on Luigi Mangione Comparisons: ”I’ve Never Received More Texts in My Life”Franco is at the Sundance Film Festival with ‘Together’, a horror he stars in with Alison Brie.

Read more »

Dave Franco Addresses the Internet’s Luigi Mangione ComparisonsActor Dave Franco finally addressed comparisons between him and UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson shooting suspect Luigi Mangione

Read more »

Dave Franco reacts to Luigi Mangione comparisonsAfter a shocking murder that captivated the nation, Dave Franco started receiving texts saying the same thing about him.

Read more »