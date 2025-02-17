Ludvig Aberg Wins Genesis Invitational in Thrilling Finish

Ludvig Aberg triumphed over Maverick McNealy in a tight finish at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. Aberg overcame recent illness to clinch his third PGA Tour victory, while McNealy impressed with the lowest round of the tournament.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg celebrated a one-stroke victory over Maverick McNealy in the $20 million Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. Aberg, who overcame a bout of illness in his previous tournament appearance at Torrey Pines, birdied four of his last six holes, including a clutch putt on the 18th to secure the win. His 6-under 66 final round gave him a 12-under 276 total for the tournament. The victory marked Aberg’s third PGA Tour title and earned him a $4 million prize.

After a challenging few weeks, Aberg emphasized the importance of enjoying the moment down the stretch, stating, “Coming down the last couple of holes is the most fun you’ll ever have. That was the case today, and I think I used that to my advantage. … This is the best feeling in golf and to be able to do what I did today is definitely going to help me going forward in the future.”While Aberg and McNealy battled for the lead, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made a valiant comeback after a disappointing Saturday round. He shot a 66 with eight birdies, finishing tied for third at 9 under with Patrick Rodgers. Rodgers, the third-round leader, struggled to maintain his momentum, ending the day with a 71. Other notable performances included Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, and Denny McCarthy, all tying for fifth at 8 under. Rory McIlroy, Scheffler’s playing partner, faced a tougher challenge, shooting an even-par 72 to finish tied for 17th. McNealy, who carded the low round of the tournament with an 8-under 64, put on a impressive display of birdies, ultimately falling short by one stroke. His impressive performance included tying the lowest final-round score at Torrey Pines, matching the 64s shot by Scott Simpson (1998) and Davis Love III (1996). Aberg’s victory brought joy and celebration, including a handshake and hug from tournament host Tiger Woods. The win also marked a Stanford reunion for Woods with McNealy, who donned the Cardinal colors two decades after Tiger. McNealy's impressive final round showcased his exceptional skills, but ultimately fell short in the face of Aberg's determined effort. Aberg's triumph at the Genesis Invitational solidified his place as a rising star in the world of professional golf





