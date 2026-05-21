Upon starting work on 'Love is Blind', Munsick went through different ideas for the chorus before eventually settling on 'Now I'm right in the middle of a bow and a fiddle/Tell me how long have I been getting played?' The story establishes a relationship where the singer falls quickly but the slightly seductive pre-chorus reveals that she was unfaithful. The song has revenge and karma themes. The lyrics emphasize love as playing games while the person committed to love was getting played. Paradoxically, it was in a bathroom with good acoustics that Munsick cut the work tape, yet it was his co-producers who hit it right with the idea of having a radio ready song that every co-producer was sure would be a hit. He signed with Triple Tigers and played them a work tape which impressed them greatly.

Munsick 's philosophy works for him, but not for everybody. However, it definitely works for his latest single, 'Love is Blind'. The song was released by Triple Tigers on country radio via PlayMPE on April 10, 2024.

The catchy opening guitar riff, melodious vocals, and subtle word play make it a hit. He spent his holiday break recovering from a physically challenging tour schedule and started playing guitar in order to get inspired. The idea of a song named 'Love is Blind' came when he stepped away from music and started thinking about work. He fumbled his way into an ascending riff and 'Love is Blind' poured out the lyrics





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Munsick Love Is Blind Triple Tigers Plaympe Plaympe On April 10 Catchy Opening Guitar Riff Riff Playiehlt Rearrangeys Cashing Forthtimers Carving Dyedowlays My Church Added My Name To Its Bible Verses My Church Added The Lord's Name To Its Church

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