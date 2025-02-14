Keydous NJ98 Custom Mechanical Keyboard Review: A Customizable Typing Experience

The Keydous NJ98 Custom mechanical keyboard is a feature-packed device that offers a smooth typing experience and extensive customization options. From its detachable mini LED screen to its hot-swappable switches and rotary knob, the NJ98 caters to a wide range of users, including gamers and those who value personalization.

The Keydous NJ98 Custom mechanical keyboard offers a wealth of customization options and a smooth typing experience. With a full-size 98-key layout, it's compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux devices. Gamers can opt for Kailh Ice Cream HE magnetic switches with adjustable trigger points for a responsive gaming experience.

The NJ98 boasts a detachable mini color LED screen that can display images, useful information like time and battery status, or even function as a calculator. Keycaps are made from durable PBT material, and the keyboard features hot-swappable switches, allowing users to easily change them without soldering. A rotary knob provides convenient volume and mute control, which can also be reprogrammed for other functions. The Keydous NJ98 also includes a dynamic Fn key for remapping and changing keyboard settings, along with a full row of traditional Function keys that double as multimedia keys. The keyboard's unique features include a detachable mini color LED screen that can be customized with images or logos and displays useful information like time, battery status, and connection method. This screen can also be used as a calculator for quick calculations. The NJ98's keycaps are made from PBT material, known for its durability and resistance to yellowing. The legends are sharp and printed using dye-sublimation, ensuring longevity. The keyboard also offers the flexibility of hot-swappable switches, allowing users to personalize their typing experience with a wide range of available switches.The software that accompanies the Keydous NJ98 provides a range of customization options. Users can configure keybindings, macros, and RGB lighting effects. The software is compatible with both macOS and Windows, and settings are stored in the keyboard's internal memory. The NJ98 offers a tactile and satisfying typing experience thanks to its high-quality Poron PCB and various foam layers, including IXPE for the switch layer. Users can choose between steel or brass plates, each offering unique sound profiles and tactile feedback. The steel plate produces a louder, more sturdy feel, while the brass plate creates a deeper typing sound and adds more weight to the keyboard.





