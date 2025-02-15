Justice Department Crisis: Prosecutors Resign Over Order to Drop Corruption Case Against New York Mayor

The U.S. Department of Justice is embroiled in a major controversy after career prosecutors resigned rather than drop a corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The resignations follow the Justice Department's attempt to dismiss the case, despite its strength and the planned addition of new charges against Adams. This incident has sparked outrage among legal professionals and former Justice Department officials, who are condemning the heavy-handed tactics used by Emil Bove, the department's No. 2 official. The situation raises serious questions about the integrity of the Justice Department and the potential influence of political factors on legal proceedings.

The U.S. Department of Justice is facing a major crisis after career prosecutors resigned rather than drop a political corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams . The Justice Department sought to dismiss the case on Friday, even as turmoil within the department intensified. At least seven prosecutors have resigned in New York and Washington, including Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Sassoon expressed bewilderment at the idea of abandoning such a strong case when her office had been planning to add new charges against Adams. Five lawyers tied to the public integrity unit in Washington, D.C., also resigned over the order to abandon the Adams case. The resignations sparked shockwaves throughout the legal community. Prosecutor Hagan Scotten, a decorated veteran and former clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts, wrote a resignation letter stating that he could not, in good conscience, carry out the order. He asserted that using the Justice Department's immense power to influence elected officials would violate both legal norms and ethical traditions. The scandal has elicited outrage from former Justice Department officials, including Republicans. Many are condemning Emil Bove, the department's No. 2 official and former Trump defense attorney, for his heavy-handed approach towards prosecutors in both New York and Washington. Comparisons are being drawn to Watergate, with some former officials deeming this situation even more grave. The case against Adams, scheduled for trial in April, involves charges of conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting contributions from foreign nationals. He has pleaded not guilty. Adams' lawyer vehemently denies any deal between the mayor and the Justice Department, where Adams would agree to support strict immigration policies in exchange for the dismissal of the charges. Nonetheless, since the election, Adams has made efforts to align himself with President Trump and has pledged to cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration enforcement strategy. On Friday, Adams appeared alongside Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, where an apparent agreement was discussed. However, this agreement raised serious legal and ethical concerns among prosecutors in New York. Homan's statement, 'If he doesn't come through, I'll be back in New York city, and we won't be sitting on the couch, I'll be in his office, up his butt, saying, 'Where the hell is the agreement we came to?'' further fuels suspicions about the nature of the alleged agreement. Ultimately, the decision to dismiss the case against Adams rests with Judge Dale Ho. He may choose to hold a hearing to scrutinize the actions of Justice Department officials and investigate the potential agreement with Adams.





