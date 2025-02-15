Jonas Brothers to Headline JonasCon at American Dream Mall

The Jonas Brothers announced JonasCon, a fan event at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, featuring live performances, Q&A sessions, and more. The announcement followed an emotional open letter to fans addressing their 20-year journey and expressing gratitude for their support.

The Jonas Brothers , consisting of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, announced their plans to headline JonasCon, an event dedicated to their fans, at New Jersey's American Dream Mall . The news came after a wave of speculation about a potential breakup sparked by an emotional open letter the brothers shared on Instagram.

In the letter, published on February 12th, the Jonas Brothers reflected on their 20-year journey, starting from their humble beginnings as a band in their family minivan to their global success. They expressed their immense gratitude to their fans for their unwavering support throughout the years, acknowledging the significant role they played in their achievements. The letter ended on an optimistic note, assuring fans that their bond remains strong and that they are excited to embark on the next chapter together. JonasCon promises to be a celebration of the band's legacy, featuring live performances, question-and-answer sessions with the brothers, exclusive merchandise sales, and other interactive experiences designed to engage fans and commemorate their shared journey





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jonas Brothers Jonascon American Dream Mall Fan Event Music Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jonas Brothers To Host Mega Fan Celebration JONASCON At American Dream MallThe Jonas Brothers are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a massive one-day fan event called JONASCON at the American Dream mall in New Jersey on March 23rd. The event will feature live performances, DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, pop-up surprises, retail takeovers, trivia, games, immersive experiences, an interactive art installation, a keynote event, karaoke, a bar, special guests, mini golf and exclusive merch.

Read more »

Jonas Brothers Announce JonasCon Celebration at American Dream MallThe Jonas Brothers announced their upcoming JonasCon event at New Jersey's American Dream Mall, marking 20 years in the music industry. The brothers initially sparked breakup rumors with a heartfelt letter to fans, but reassured everyone that their journey together continues. JonasCon promises live performances, Q&A panels, retail experiences, and themed activations for dedicated fans.

Read more »

Jonas Brothers to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with JonasCon Fan EventThe Jonas Brothers are marking two decades in the music industry with a special one-day fan event called JonasCon, featuring live performances, DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, and more.

Read more »

Jonas Brothers Announce JonasCon: All About the 1-Day Fan EventNick, Joe and Kevin Jonas join TODAY in Studio 1A and talk about how their fanbase is full of “nice” people of different generations. They also open about how fatherhood has changed their time together.

Read more »

Jonas Brothers to Star in 'Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie' for Disney+The Jonas Brothers are bringing their holiday spirit to Disney+ with a new Christmas movie set to premiere in 2025. The film, currently titled 'Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie,' will follow the brothers as they face obstacles on their journey from London to New York City to spend Christmas with their families.

Read more »

Jonas Brothers to mark 20th anniversary with JonasConThe Jonas Brothers will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with their fans on March 23.

Read more »