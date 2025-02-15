Jonas Brothers to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with JonasCon Fan Event

The Jonas Brothers are marking two decades in the music industry with a special one-day fan event called JonasCon, featuring live performances, DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, and more.

In honor of their 20th anniversary , the Jonas Brothers are giving their fans a one-of-a-kind experience. On February 14, the trio announced that they'll host a special one-day event called JonasCon in their home state of New Jersey . The event will feature live performances, DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, pop-up surprises, immersive experiences, and special guest appearances to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary , according to the Jonas Brothers ' website.

JonasCon will take place at 11 a.m. on March 23, 2025, at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The venue selection is a nod to the band's early days of performing in malls. Fans eager to attend JonasCon can register on the official Jonas Brothers' website. Those who register will gain exclusive access to other Jonas Brothers-themed events happening throughout the weekend of March 22-23 in New York City and at American Dream. The Saturday events will have limited access and be available on a first-come, first-served basis for registered fans, according to a press release. More details about these events are expected to be shared soon, per the release.While the Jonas Brothers have confirmed that JonasCon will include live performances and special guests, they haven't yet revealed who will be part of the celebration. The anticipation surrounding JonasCon is building, with fans eagerly awaiting details about the star-studded lineup and the various experiences the event promises to offer





