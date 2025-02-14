Jim Tressel Prepares to Take on New Role as Ohio Lieutenant Governor

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel is set to be sworn in as Ohio's Lieutenant Governor on Thursday. Despite a rapid confirmation process, Tressel expressed his eagerness to work with the General Assembly and focus on education, workforce development, and student wellness. He also addressed concerns about a controversial higher education bill and his potential future political aspirations.

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel is gearing up for a new challenge as he prepares to be sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Ohio on Thursday. Tressel, who described the transition as 'really amazing,' acknowledged that life has been a whirlwind since his appointment. 'It's been fun learning,' Tressel said. 'A whole other family, a whole other world.'\Tressel spoke with ABC 6 less than 24 hours after the General Assembly confirmed him on Wednesday.

This swift confirmation, just two days after being named to replace Jon Husted, who was appointed to serve the rest of JD Vance's U.S. Senate term following Vance's ascension to Vice President, prompted some Democratic lawmakers to express a desire for more time to meet and vet Tressel. 'I guess I would just ask that they give us an opportunity to show that we will be good partners as we make Ohio an even greater place to be,' Tressel said in response to those concerns. \The Senate recently approved a controversial higher education bill that bans diversity, equity, and inclusion practices at state colleges and universities, among other changes. Tressel, who hasn't reviewed the proposal but recalled a similar bill during his tenure as president of Youngstown State University before retiring in 2023, said, 'Back when they were crafting it when I was president, it didn't scare me there was scrutiny and so forth from the people that funded us.' While questions remain about the higher education bill and Tressel's political future, the former coach has already outlined his priorities for the role. When asked about potential plans to run for governor after DeWine's final term next year, Tressel said, 'I haven't had any time to plan a whole bunch. I've always asked my players and my coaches to focus on the task at hand.' Tressel plans to prioritize education, student wellness, and Ohio's workforce, adding that he's already working on an initiative with DeWine. 'How can we get education married to the workforce development and really work well together, so we can take advantage of all of these opportunities,' Tressel said. He expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, 'I enjoy learning, and when you see you are in a new world, anytime you get information, it's uplifting.





