Former Ohio State Coach Jim Tressel Sworn in as Lieutenant Governor

Jim Tressel, the former Ohio State football coach, has officially taken on his new role as Ohio's Lieutenant Governor. He spoke to ABC 6 shortly after his confirmation by the General Assembly, expressing excitement about the transition and a commitment to serving the state.

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel is preparing to assume his new role as Ohio's Lieutenant Governor . Tressel, who was confirmed by the General Assembly on Wednesday, spoke with ABC 6 just hours after the confirmation. He described the transition as 'really amazing,' and acknowledged that life has been a whirlwind since he was named to replace Jon Husted. Husted was appointed to serve the rest of JD Vance's U.S. Senate term after Vance became Vice President.

The rapid process prompted some Democratic lawmakers to express a desire for more time to meet and vet Tressel. 'I guess I would just ask that they give us an opportunity to show that we will be good partners as we make Ohio an even greater place to be,' Tressel said in response to those concerns.Tressel, who retired from his position as president of Youngstown State University in 2023, said he hasn't reviewed the recently approved controversial higher education bill that bans diversity, equity, and inclusion practices at state colleges and universities, among other changes. However, he recalled a similar bill during his time as president of Youngstown State University. 'Back when they were crafting it when I was president,' Tressel recalled, 'it didn't scare me there was scrutiny and so forth from the people that funded us.'Looking ahead, Tressel said he plans to focus on education, student wellness, and Ohio's workforce. He added that he's already working on an initiative with Governor Mike DeWine. 'How can we get education married to the workforce development and really work well together, so we can take advantage of all of these opportunities,' Tressel said. He also emphasized that he hasn't had time to plan for the future, stating, 'I've always asked my players and my coaches to focus on the task at hand.' Tressel concluded by expressing his enthusiasm for learning in his new role, saying, 'I enjoy learning, and when you see you are in a new world, anytime you get information, it's uplifting,





