Jay-Z Rape Lawsuit Dismissed After Plaintiff Voluntarily Withdraws

A lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs filed by a Jane Doe has been dismissed after the plaintiff voluntarily withdrew the case. Jay-Z called the allegations 'frivolous,' 'fictitious,' and 'appalling.' His attorney Alex Spiro praised Jay-Z for fighting the suit and clearing his name. Sean Combs' legal team also celebrated the dismissal, saying the lawsuits are 'built on falsehoods, not facts.' They maintained that Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone. The suit stemmed from a 2000 MTV VMAs after-party, where the plaintiff alleged that Combs raped her while Jay-Z and another unnamed celebrity watched.

A lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ' Diddy ' Combs filed by a Jane Doe has been dismissed with prejudice, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 'Today is a victory,' Jay-Z , whose real name is Shawn Carter, said after the filing. 'The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.

I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed. 'This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed.' Jay-Z said while the court must protect victims, 'with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.'Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, also shared a statement, commending the rapper for pushing back against the suit. 'The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.' Meanwhile, Combs' legal team told Fox News Digital in a statement, 'Today’s complete dismissal without a settlement by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts. For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. 'Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them. Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law.' Jane Doe's attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis, said in the dismissal, the plaintiff 'hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice.





