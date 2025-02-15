Jay-Z and Sean Combs Sued Over Rape Allegations Dismissed

A lawsuit accusing Jay-Z and Sean Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 has been dismissed. The accuser, represented by attorney Buzbee, filed the suit in October and later amended it to include Carter. Both artists denied the allegations, with Carter calling them 'frivolous, fictitious, and appalling.' Combs also dismissed the claims, stating that the lawsuits are 'built on falsehoods, not facts.' The dismissal came as a victory for both artists, who have faced numerous accusations of sexual assault in recent years.

Jay-Z and Sean Combs are no longer facing a lawsuit accusing them of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, according to a court document filed on Friday in New York federal court. A lawyer for the anonymous accuser moved to dismiss the lawsuit 'with prejudice,' meaning it can't be refiled. Further details weren't disclosed.\In a statement posted to X, Jay-Z , also known as Shawn Carter, called the allegations 'frivolous, fictitious and appalling.

' He added, 'This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.' Combs, in a statement, called the dismissal 'yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts.' He said accusers have been 'hiding behind anonymity,' represented by an 'attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit' and that he expects other lawsuits to be dismissed.\The complaint, first filed in October in New York federal court against Combs and later amended to add Carter, revolved around claims that rap moguls raped an underage woman at a house party after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. The Jane Doe accuser was represented by Buzbee, who's filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of accusers advancing sexual assault claims against Combs. Carter, in his X post, called Buzbee a '1-800 lawyer' who 'gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe.' He called for courts to 'protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence.' Carter's move to dismiss the lawsuit and allowed the Jane Doe to proceed anonymously, with the caveat that she may be required to reveal her identity if that case proceeds. She also denounced what she described as 'combative motions' and 'inflammatory language' from Alex Spiro, a lawyer representing Carter, in court filings. 'Carter's lawyer's relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client,' Torres wrote. 'The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it.' Combs, meanwhile, continues to face dozens of lawsuits, several of which were filed by accusers represented by Buzbee, accusing him of sexual assault in courts across the country. He remains jailed awaiting a criminal trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges





