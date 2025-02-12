IRS Tax Refund Schedule for 2025: What You Need to Know

The IRS anticipates 140 million individuals filing tax returns by April 15, 2025. This guide provides the IRS tax refund schedule, key information about filing, and what to expect when tracking your refund.

Tax season is in full swing, and the IRS estimates that 140 million individuals will file their returns by the April 15 deadline. For those filing in 2025, the IRS has provided a tax refund schedule and other helpful information to ensure a smooth filing process. The IRS started accepting tax returns on January 27, 2025. If you choose to file electronically and opt for direct deposit, you can generally anticipate receiving your refund within 10 to 21 days after the IRS processes your return.

However, if you mail in a paper return, it typically takes 4 to 8 weeks for processing. Claiming tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) might lead to a longer processing time because the IRS requires additional verification. Typically, refunds involving these credits are issued by the end of February at the earliest. Remember that filing during the peak tax season, particularly from late March to mid-April, can result in delays due to the high volume of returns being processed. Direct deposit remains the fastest way to receive your refund, allowing you to deposit it directly into your checking, savings, or retirement account. Taxpayers can utilize the online tool 'Where's My Refund?' to monitor the status of their income tax refund. This tool is updated daily overnight. To check your refund status, you'll need your Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN), your filing status, and the refund amount calculated on your return.If your refund seems incorrect, several reasons might explain the discrepancy. These include corrections made to your tax return, offsets applied to your IRS tax balance or certain state or federal debts, or spousal debts being used to cover your spouse's obligations. In cases of lost or destroyed refunds, you can request a replacement check. If you entered an incorrect account or routing number, contact the IRS at 800-829-1040 to stop the deposit. If the deposit has already been made to another account, you'll need to contact your bank to recover the funds.If you received a paper check instead of direct deposit, it could be due to the account not being in your name, your spouse's name, or a joint account, your financial institution rejecting the direct deposit, or you requesting more than three electronic refunds into one account. If you receive a refund you are not entitled to, promptly return it to the IRS. You can always track the status of your refund using the IRS's 'Where's My Refund?' tool on their website or via the IRS2Go mobile app





