IRS Reports Higher Average Refunds in 2025 Tax Season

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has processed over 11 million tax returns for 2025, with the average refund significantly higher than the previous year. The agency expects 140 million returns will be filed by Tax Day.

The Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) has processed over 11 million tax returns for 2025, with the average refund so far being 30% higher than the average refund issued during the same period in 2024. As of January 31, 2025, the agency had received over 13 million returns, which is 14% lower than the figure recorded during the same period in 2024. Despite this, the IRS anticipates that tax return filing numbers will increase in the following weeks.

The average refund amount reached $1,928 as of January 31, 2025, compared to $1,395 for the same period in 2024. Direct deposit refunds averaged even higher at $2,069 in 2025, compared to $1,543 in 2024. Approximately 140 million people are expected to file their returns by Tax Day, April 15th. When tax season officially began on January 27th, the IRS reported having already received millions of tax returns nationwide for processing. While taxpayers shouldn't anticipate immediate refunds, there are ways to expedite the process.Filing electronically is recommended as it typically takes 21 days or less to receive the refund. Direct deposit further reduces processing time. Paper returns, however, can take four weeks or longer, and those requiring amendments or corrections may face even greater delays. The IRS cautions taxpayers against relying on a specific refund date, especially when making significant purchases or settling bills. Illinois residents filing electronically and opting for direct deposit will also experience faster refund processing. To track the status of federal refunds, taxpayers can utilize the IRS's online tool, which provides updates within 24 hours of e-filing and generally within four weeks of filing a paper return. Illinois residents can check the status of their state refunds through the Illinois Department of Revenue and the Illinois Comptroller's website





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TAXES REFUNDS IRS TAX SEASON ILLINOIS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRS Free File is Open for Tax Season 2025The IRS has opened its Free File program for eligible taxpayers to file their 2024 federal income taxes for free. Returns submitted through Free File will be processed as soon as tax season officially begins next week. Free File offers tax preparation software from eight companies and is available to individuals with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $84,000 or less.

Read more »

IRS workers involved in 2025 tax season can't take ‘buyout' offer until MayIRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season will not be allowed to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration until May 15th, according to a letter…

Read more »

IRS workers involved in 2025 tax season can’t take ‘buyout’ offer until MayThe buyouts, sent to roughly 2.3 million workers, are for all full-time federal employees.

Read more »

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »

Ten Fall 2025 Menswear Trends for Your 2025 MoodboardThese fall 2025 menswear trends paint a portrait of a fashion industry in flux as this year shapes up as one of transition.

Read more »