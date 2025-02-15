iPhone SE 4 Leak: 64GB Base Storage and a Price Increase

A recent leak suggests the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will have a 64GB base storage option, a $70 price increase from its predecessor, and potentially a more modern design.

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to launch soon, with rumors swirling around its specifications and pricing. Leaked information suggests the device will be priced around $499, a $70 increase from its predecessor. One of the most discussed aspects is the storage capacity. While some speculate that the iPhone SE 4 will offer at least 128GB as the base storage, a recent leak points towards a 64GB base storage option.

This decision to stick with 64GB, if true, could be Apple's strategy to maintain profitability. Historically, Apple has charged around $100 for each storage upgrade. Therefore, if this trend continues, the 128GB version of the iPhone SE 4 might be priced significantly higher, potentially making the 64GB model more appealing to budget-conscious consumers.The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be a major rival to other smartphones in the market, especially in the North American market. The device is rumored to feature a more modern design and packing the powerful A18 chip, promising a significant performance boost. All versions are speculated to include 8GB of RAM, enhancing multitasking and overall performance. Finally, Face ID, Apple's facial recognition technology, is anticipated to be included, providing a secure and convenient unlocking method. However, it's important to note that these leaks are not official confirmations, and the actual specifications might differ. We'll have to wait for the official announcement from Apple to know for sure





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IPHONE SE 4 APPLE STORAGE CAPACITY PRICE INCREASE A18 CHIP FACE ID

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

iPhone SE 4 Leak: 64GB Base Storage, Modern Design, and Powerful A18 ChipA new leak reveals potential specifications for the upcoming iPhone SE 4, including a 64GB base storage option, a modern design, and the powerful A18 chip. While this leak suggests a lower starting storage capacity compared to previous expectations, it also highlights the phone's potential to be a strong competitor in the market.

Read more »

Trina Storage Releases Insightful White Paper on Advanced Battery Cell Technology for Energy Storage SystemsTrina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions, unveils a new White Paper examining state-of-the-art battery cell technologies and their impact on the future of energy storage. The paper explores innovations, market trends, and technical advancements, highlighting features like extended cycle life, high consistency, and enhanced safety.

Read more »

WD_Black Storage Expansion Card Expands Xbox Series X/S StorageWith video game file sizes constantly increasing, the WD_Black storage expansion card offers a simple solution to boost your Xbox Series X or Series S storage capacity. This plug-and-play external SSD adds 2TB of usable space, tripling your console's storage. It's officially licensed by Xbox and Microsoft to utilize the Xbox Velocity Architecture, ensuring fast loading times and seamless Quick Resume functionality.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price Leak Hints at Minimal Increases, Double Storage Preorder BonusThe upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 launch is generating excitement, with leaks suggesting minimal price increases and enticing preorder bonuses. While initial rumors pointed to significant price hikes, a recent report indicates that the 256GB models will retain their previous pricing. 512GB models will see a modest increase of around $11 in South Korea. The report also highlights a potential double storage promotion for preorder customers, allowing them to purchase the 512GB version at the price of the 256GB model.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Exploring Storage Options Without an SD Card SlotThe Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra lack SD card slots. This article explores alternative storage solutions, highlighting cloud storage options like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, as well as direct USB-C data transfer to computers. It also discusses the generous storage capacities offered by the new Galaxy S25 series, recommending higher storage options for users who prioritize ample space.

Read more »

Base Team Member Refutes Claims That Its Sequencer Coinbase Has Been Selling ETHCoinbase has accumulated $300M+ in ETH, which is more than 2x all of Base's ETH earnings over time,' Base member Kabir.base.eth said on X.

Read more »