iPhone SE 4 Leak: 64GB Base Storage, Modern Design, and Powerful A18 Chip

A new leak reveals potential specifications for the upcoming iPhone SE 4, including a 64GB base storage option, a modern design, and the powerful A18 chip. While this leak suggests a lower starting storage capacity compared to previous expectations, it also highlights the phone's potential to be a strong competitor in the market.

A new leak suggests the iPhone SE 4 might launch with a 64GB base storage capacity, a $70 increase from its predecessor. This information, coupled with historical Apple pricing trends, indicates the 128GB version could be priced significantly higher. This strategy could be Apple 's attempt to maintain profitability while catering to users who require more storage.

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be a formidable rival, especially in the North American market, due to its anticipated price point and specifications compared to the Google Pixel 7a, which is expected to offer 128GB as a starting point.The leak also hints at several other key features of the iPhone SE 4. It is rumored to sport a more modern design, powered by the A18 chip, delivering a significant performance boost. All variants are expected to include 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and overall performance. Furthermore, Face ID, Apple's facial recognition technology, is expected to be integrated, providing a secure and convenient unlocking method.While this leak paints a compelling picture of the iPhone SE 4's capabilities, it's crucial to remember that it could be inaccurate. We might still see the 128GB base storage that was previously anticipated. As the official reveal draws closer, with potentially less than a week remaining, we must await concrete information and treat further leaks with caution.





