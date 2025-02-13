iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent: Apple's Own 5G Modem and More

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports the iPhone SE 4 launch is imminent, possibly next week. The new model will feature Apple's 5G modem, ditching Qualcomm's Snapdragon. A leaked listing suggests an upcoming release.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone SE 4 very soon, possibly as early as next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman . This new iteration of the budget-friendly iPhone will feature Apple 's own 5G modem chip, codenamed Sinope, marking a significant shift away from Qualcomm's Snapdragon modems. While Sinope supports sub-6GHz 5G signals, it lacks support for the faster mmWave airwaves.

A listing on the French retailer Boulanger's website briefly showcased the iPhone SE 4, but it has since been removed. The listing, which ultimately appeared to be a placeholder, suggested a price tag of 9,999.05 Euros ($10,395), a figure far exceeding the expected retail price of $450-$500.Although the listing didn't reveal any new details about the phone's specifications, it hinted at an imminent release. The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to utilize computational photography techniques to maximize the output of its single rear camera, which is rumored to be a 48MP sensor. The phone will reportedly offer the equivalent of 2x optical zoom through cropping. The front-facing FaceTime camera is expected to be a 12MP sensor, and the battery capacity is expected to be 3279 mAh, identical to the one found in the current iPhone SE 3rd generation.The iPhone SE 4 represents Apple's continued focus on providing affordable access to its latest technologies, while also showcasing advancements in its own silicon and software capabilities





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APPLE IPHONE SE 4 5G MODEM LAUNCH MARK GURMAN COMPUTATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY SPECIFICATIONS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent: Apple to Debut Own 5G ModemApple is poised to unveil the iPhone SE 4 soon, featuring its own 5G modem chip and a host of new features. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman predicts a launch next week, marking the end of Apple's reliance on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modem. While a leaked listing on Boulanger suggested an exorbitant price, industry experts anticipate a more reasonable range of $450-$500.

Read more »

Apple Strengthens India Retail Presence With Apple Store App LaunchApple Store app is expanding to India as Apple breaks into the country’s top five smartphone brands with a record market share.

Read more »

This Keychain Charger Can Power Nearly Every Apple Device You Own Minus The Apple PriceA culture and product journalist for over ten years, Kevin is an expert in men’s style, gaming, coffee, hiking, gear, and all things outdoors. He most recently worked as a Reviews Editor for Runner's World, Bicycling, and Popular Mechanics, and previously served as Style Editor for Reviewed, a top product recommendation site owned by USA TODAY.

Read more »

Apple to do away with multi-year Apple Care+ option at physical Apple StoresAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Read more »

iPhone SE 4 Release Date Imminent: Rumors Suggest Major Upgrades and Early Spring LaunchApple is poised to release its next iPhone SE model in 2025, with rumors suggesting significant upgrades and a possible early spring launch. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports dwindling inventory of the iPhone SE 3, hinting at an impending announcement. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a powerful A17 Pro or A18 chip, an iPhone 14-like design, 8GB of RAM for enhanced Apple Intelligence functionality, and a singular rear camera.

Read more »

New iPad Air Launch Imminent: Inventory Dwindles, M4 Chip ExpectedRumors suggest Apple is gearing up to release a new iPad Air model soon, with inventory for the current generation reportedly dwindling. Expected upgrades include a transition to the M4 chip, offering improved performance.

Read more »