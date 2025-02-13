iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent: Apple to Debut Own 5G Modem

Apple is poised to unveil the iPhone SE 4 soon, featuring its own 5G modem chip and a host of new features. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman predicts a launch next week, marking the end of Apple's reliance on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modem. While a leaked listing on Boulanger suggested an exorbitant price, industry experts anticipate a more reasonable range of $450-$500.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone SE 4 at any moment through its website, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicting an official launch next week. This new iteration will mark a significant shift as Apple introduces its own 5G modem chip, ending years of reliance on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modem. Codenamed Sinope, this proprietary chip supports sub-6GHz 5G signals but lacks compatibility with the high-frequency mmWave airwaves.

While a listing on the Boulanger website, a French retailer, briefly showcased the iPhone SE 4 with a price tag of 9,999.05 Euros ($10,395), it has since been retracted and replaced with a 404 error message. This listing, likely a placeholder, suggests a price point closer to $450-$500. Though it didn't reveal substantial details about the phone's specifications, the listing hinted at an imminent release.The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to leverage computational photography to maximize the potential of its single rear camera, equipped with a 48MP sensor. Digital cropping will enable the device to simulate the image quality achieved with a 2x optical zoom. The front-facing FaceTime camera is rumored to have a 12MP resolution, and the phone will reportedly house a 3279 mAh battery, matching the capacity of the current iPhone SE





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APPLE IPHONE SE 4 5G MODEM LAUNCH SPECIFICATIONS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple Martin Makes Stylish Debut at NYFW for Hourglass Cosmetics LaunchGwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple Martin, attends Hourglass Cosmetics' launch party for its new glossy lip balm shade, marking her stylish debut at New York Fashion Week.

Read more »

Apple Strengthens India Retail Presence With Apple Store App LaunchApple Store app is expanding to India as Apple breaks into the country’s top five smartphone brands with a record market share.

Read more »

Apple to do away with multi-year Apple Care+ option at physical Apple StoresAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Read more »

iPhone SE 4 Release Date Imminent: Rumors Suggest Major Upgrades and Early Spring LaunchApple is poised to release its next iPhone SE model in 2025, with rumors suggesting significant upgrades and a possible early spring launch. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports dwindling inventory of the iPhone SE 3, hinting at an impending announcement. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a powerful A17 Pro or A18 chip, an iPhone 14-like design, 8GB of RAM for enhanced Apple Intelligence functionality, and a singular rear camera.

Read more »

New iPad Air Launch Imminent: Inventory Dwindles, M4 Chip ExpectedRumors suggest Apple is gearing up to release a new iPad Air model soon, with inventory for the current generation reportedly dwindling. Expected upgrades include a transition to the M4 chip, offering improved performance.

Read more »

Meghan Markle faces 'make-or-break' moment ahead of imminent American Riviera Orchard launchPrince Harry & Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior royals shocked the world in 2020 -- but what has changed since then? The New York Post's UK Editor Nika Shakhnazarova brings you this story.

Read more »