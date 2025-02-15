Igloo Recalls 1 Million Coolers Due to Pinch Hazard

Igloo is voluntarily recalling over 1 million large rolling coolers in the U.S. and Canada due to a potential fingertip amputation and crushing hazard. The recall affects 90-quart Flip & Tow coolers manufactured before January 2022. The handles can pinch users' fingertips against the cooler, leading to serious injuries.

Igloo is recalling over 1 million large rolling coolers in the U.S. due to a safety hazard . The recalled 90-quart Igloo Flip & Tow rolling coolers pose a risk of fingertip amputation and crushing because their handles can pinch users' fingertips against the cooler, according to a recall notice published Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The notice advises customers to stop using the affected coolers until they receive a new handle from the company.

The recalled Igloo coolers were sold in various body and lid color combinations and were manufactured before January 2022. Igloo has listed all the affected model numbers and date codes in the CPSC recall notice. Both the manufacturing year and model number are located on the bottom of the coolers; the year is imprinted on the cooler itself, while the model number appears on a label.To date, there have been twelve reported incidents of consumers sustaining fingertip injuries from the tow handles. These injuries include fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations. The coolers were sold at major retailers across the U.S., including Costco, Target, Academy, and Dick's Sport Goods, as well as online through Amazon, Igloo's website, and other platforms. The recall period spans from January 2019 to last month.Igloo will provide affected customers with a free replacement handle. The company has created a webpage for registrations and also announced the recall on its social media platforms. 'With consumer safety as our top priority, we have voluntarily issued a recall on the 90QT Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler and have provided consumers with a proper course of action that includes a free replacement handle. Through rigorous testing and proactive steps, we are constantly improving our products to meet the highest safety standards,' Igloo stated to FOX Business. An additional 70,000 of the 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers have been recalled in Canada and Mexico, according to the CPSC notice





