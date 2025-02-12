Hyundai Palisade XRT Prototype Spotted with Unexpected Wheel Size

Spy shots of the redesigned Hyundai Palisade XRT reveal potential design changes and hints at a focus on practicality. The prototype sports a unique 18-inch wheel setup, suggesting Hyundai might be exploring different options for this popular trim level.

Hyundai is gearing up to reveal its redesigned Palisade SUV , and spy shots of a prototype suggest that the popular XRT trim level will continue to offer rugged styling cues. The prototype, spotted testing, features model-specific bumpers, roof rails, side steps, black cladding around the wheel arches, and unique 20-inch wheels. However, there's a twist.

Instead of the larger 20-inch wheels typically associated with the XRT, this prototype rides on smaller 18-inch wheels, which appear to be wrapped in 255/60-size tires. This shift in wheel size could indicate Hyundai is exploring different options for the XRT, potentially aiming for a more practical or fuel-efficient approach.Beyond the exterior, the redesigned Palisade is expected to boast significant interior enhancements. The new model is known to offer increased passenger and cargo space compared to the outgoing model. In some markets, the center console will even be able to transform into a middle seat for the first row, effectively boosting the seating capacity to nine. Hyundai has remained tight-lipped about the powertrain details for the redesigned Palisade. However, rumors circulating in the automotive world suggest the new generation will feature a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine as its base offering. There's also speculation that a turbocharged four-cylinder option will replace the current 3.8-liter V6, providing a more potent performance choice. Buyers will likely have the option to choose between front- and all-wheel drive, with the latter possibly becoming standard on the XRT trim level





