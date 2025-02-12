Hyundai Palisade XRT Spied: Smaller Wheels, Unique Styling, and More

Spy shots reveal the redesigned Hyundai Palisade XRT with possible smaller wheels, unique design elements, and a potentially more spacious cabin. Rumors also suggest updates to the powertrain options.

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the redesigned Palisade, and spy shots of a prototype showcasing the Palisade XRT trim level have revealed some interesting details. The XRT , known for its rugged and athletic appearance, appears to retain its signature model-specific upgrades. This includes distinctive bumpers, roof rails, side steps, black cladding around the wheel arches, and unique 20-inch wheels.

However, the prototype spotted seems to deviate from this trend, riding on smaller 18-inch wheels, which appear to be wrapped in 255/60-size tires. This suggests Hyundai might be experimenting with a slightly different aesthetic for the XRT. Inside the cabin, the redesigned Palisade is expected to feature some unique XRT treatments. The new model is rumored to offer a more spacious interior compared to its predecessor. In some markets, the center console is said to be convertible into a middle seat for the first row, effectively increasing the seating capacity to nine. While Hyundai hasn't divulged any information regarding the powertrains for the redesigned Palisade, rumors suggest the new generation will be powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine as its base offering, alongside a turbocharged four-cylinder option replacing the current 3.8-liter V6. Buyers are likely to have the choice between front- and all-wheel drive, with the latter probably standard on the XRT.





