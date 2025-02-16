Hornets Give Mark Williams Time to Process After Failed Lakers Trade

The recent NBA trade deadline saw a major shakeup with Mark Williams' trade to the Lakers being rescinded due to a failed physical. The Hornets are allowing Williams time to adjust before rejoining the team, which will face the Lakers in a highly anticipated game after the All-Star break.

The NBA trade deadline this year was particularly chaotic, with numerous star players changing teams and even a trade being rescinded. The Los Angeles Lakers called off a deal that would have sent them center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets . During Williams' physical examination, the Lakers discovered several health concerns, prompting them to cancel the trade.

This unprecedented move sent shockwaves through the basketball world as rescinded trades are extremely rare across professional sports. Williams was obliged to return to the Hornets, while Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish went back to the Lakers.However, according to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, a source close to the Hornets, Williams has not yet rejoined the team following the failed trade. The Hornets are reportedly giving Williams time to process the situation before returning to the organization. 'It's believed that the Hornets are allowing Williams time to readjust to being back with the team. In a somewhat peculiar coincidence, Charlotte's first game after the All-Star break is on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers,' Boone reported. The Hornets are currently enjoying the All-Star break, but upon their return, they will face the Lakers in Los Angeles. This sets an ironic twist in the NBA schedule, given the recent events surrounding Williams and the Lakers. It remains uncertain if Williams will play in the game against the Lakers. The Hornets might choose to hold him out, especially considering the potential for fan criticism from the Los Angeles crowd following the aborted trade. Williams would have been a valuable addition to the Lakers, providing a young, athletic center to complement Luka Doncic and LeBron James. However, his failed physical has left the Lakers' frontcourt looking quite thin. While they signed veteran Alex Len, he is not expected to offer much beyond being a depth player. The Hornets' towering center has averaged 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season. Charlotte will welcome him back to the rotation soon, but things might be a bit awkward for a while.





