Nevada Suspends Cage-Free Egg Law Amid Bird Flu Crisis and Record-High Prices

Facing soaring egg prices due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak, Nevada temporarily suspends its cage-free egg requirement in a bid to increase supply and provide relief to consumers. The move comes as the nation grapples with a tight egg market, with prices reaching record highs. However, the long-term impact of this suspension remains uncertain, as farmers have invested heavily in cage-free production and major corporations continue to prioritize those eggs.

The CDC confirmed another human case of bird flu, adding to the ongoing outbreak that is severely impacting the nation's egg supply and driving prices to record highs across the U.S. In 2021, when egg prices remained comfortably under $2 a dozen, Nevada , along with several other states concerned about animal welfare, enacted a law requiring cage-free eggs . Four years later, the average price of a dozen eggs has soared to nearly $5 due to the persistent bird flu outbreak.

To alleviate this financial burden on residents, Nevada passed a law that the governor signed on Thursday, allowing the state to temporarily suspend the cage-free egg requirement. However, the situation is not as straightforward as it seems. While relaxing the rule could potentially increase egg availability in Nevada, the overall egg supply remains tight. Since the bird flu outbreak began in 2022, nearly 159 million birds have been culled to prevent the virus from spreading. The virus necessitates the slaughter of entire flocks whenever it is detected.It remains unclear whether suspending cage-free laws will significantly impact egg prices, which have reached an average peak of $4.95 per dozen. Farmers who collectively invested billions of dollars in transitioning to cage-free production cannot easily revert to raising chickens in densely packed barns, as they have already spent significant funds to convert their facilities. Even if all cage-free laws were abolished, major corporations like McDonald's and Sodexo remain committed to purchasing exclusively cage-free eggs, ensuring strong demand for those eggs. University of Arkansas agricultural economist Jada Thompson stated that opening Nevada to all types of eggs 'could ease egg prices in Nevada very slightly,' but it might worsen prices elsewhere due to the tight supply. Nevertheless, Nevada is willing to experiment with this approach, even if other states with similar laws, such as California, Massachusetts, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Michigan, are not considering it. Arizona, Rhode Island, and Utah also have cage-free laws, but theirs will not take effect for at least a couple of years.





