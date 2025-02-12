Heavy Snow Expected to Blanket Chicago Area

Dozens of schools in Northern Illinois were closed ahead of a major snowstorm predicted to hit the Chicago area. The storm is expected to bring 4 to 6 inches of snow to most of the region, with higher amounts possible in Lake County. Chicago's western suburbs will see the snow start moving in around 8 a.m. Wednesday, with heavier snowfall expected throughout the afternoon and evening. The storm is expected to taper off by 6 p.m. Wednesday, but some lingering flurries are possible through midnight.

Dozens of schools across Northern Illinois were closed in advance of the snowstorm, with the highest snow totals expected in Lake County. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, a light flurries were flying across Lake and Northern Cook Counties, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with salt trucks passing through local roads. But the main snow event was still positioned out across Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Around 8 a.m.

, Chicago's western counties will start to see the snow move in, Roman said, with snow picking up as the morning goes on. At 9 a.m., a winter weather advisory will go into effect for the entire Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, the National Weather Service said. The advisory is not set to expire until 3 a.m. 'Snow chances really ramp up and stay that way through the afternoon,' Roman said. 'Expect a four-to-six hour period of non-stop snow.'Here is a look at the timing of the highest snowfall rates which could last around 4 to 6 hours in any given location. This is when we expect quickly deteriorating travel conditions! One inch of snowfall per hour is possible in the afternoon, Roman said, with afternoon and evening commutes expected to be impacted, with slush-covered roads, reduced visibility and gusty winds. 'If you don’t have the flexibility to stay home later today, plan ahead for much longer travel times,' the NWS warned. Heavy, steady snow was expected to fall, Roman said. By around 6 p.m., the snow will gradually taper off, with some lingering flurries through midnight. South of I-80, a wintry mix with freezing drizzle was possible. 'The heavier, more impactful snow will last around 4-6 hours in any given location,' the NWS said,'Resulting in quickly deteriorating travel conditions.'On average, the majority of the Chicago area can expect to see between four and five inches of snow, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. South of I-80, where temperatures will be warmer, between two and four inches of snow was possible, along with a wintry mix and freezing rain. The'bullseye' spot with the highest snow totals of around six inches or even more was in northern Lake County, Jeanes said, just south of Waukegan and into Milwaukee. According to the NWS, a winter storm warning was in effect beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday for southern Wisconsin including Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha, with total snow accumulations between five and nine inches possible.Wednesday's system is the first of two rounds of snow expected this week, Roman said. While Thursday into Friday morning will be dry, snow will develop again Friday afternoon and evening, Roman said. 'Right as the afternoon and evening commute gets underway,' Roman said, of the timing. 'Continuing all night long and into Saturday morning.





