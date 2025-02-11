Chicago Braces for Heavy Winter Storm, Hazardous Travel Conditions Expected

A winter storm is set to hit the Chicago area on Wednesday, bringing heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions. The storm is expected to continue through Wednesday night, with snowfall rates potentially exceeding 1 inch per hour during the evening commute.

A winter storm watch will be in effect for the entire Chicago area starting Wednesday morning, with hazardous travel conditions and snow-covered roads predicted across Illinois. Some areas in the Chicago region woke up to light flurries on Tuesday morning as a weak cold front moved through parts of Northeast Illinois, potentially leaving a light dusting or coating of snow on roads, according to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman.

These flurries are unrelated to the approaching winter storm, although brief bursts of snow were possible throughout Tuesday morning, followed by lake-effect snow in some areas during the afternoon. \Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the entire Chicago area will be under a winter storm watch, with heavy accumulating snow expected throughout the day. The snow is forecast to be steady at times, with a potential rate of up to an inch per hour falling during the evening hours. Snow is anticipated to start around 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. Wednesday, initially affecting Chicago's western counties. The snow will continue to move eastward, with the winter storm watch expanding to encompass all of Northeastern Illinois by 9 a.m. \Heavy, widespread snow is expected to persist throughout Wednesday, likely impacting the afternoon and evening commutes, especially during peak travel times when snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour. The National Weather Service predicts an impactful winter storm with snow accumulations of 6 inches or more. Motorists are advised to prepare for hazardous travel conditions, particularly during the evening commute. Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates. Snowfall is expected to continue across the region through late Wednesday night, with the watch remaining in effect until 3 a.m. Thursday. Roman estimates that 3 to 5 inches of snow could fall in southern areas, while northern and western counties are projected to receive 4 to 7 inches, with some areas potentially experiencing even greater accumulations. The National Weather Service warns that southeastern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, Racine, Lake Geneva, Waukesha, and Kenosha, could see up to 9 inches of snow. Reduced visibility, snow-covered roads, and treacherous driving conditions are all possible. The highest snow totals are likely north of a line drawn from Pontiac, IL to Valparaiso, IN. A mix of sleet and freezing rain may reduce snowfall farther south





