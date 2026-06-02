Grammy Eligibility Rules: Changes and Notable Exclusions

An in-depth look at the Grammy Awards' eligibility rules, highlighting changes and notable exclusions for the upcoming 69th Grammy Awards.

Ella Langley , a prominent figure in the country music scene, has been making waves with her exceptional talent. She has been nominated in several categories for the upcoming 69th Grammy Awards , but there's one category where her name won't appear.

According to Grammy rules, an artist can be entered into a specific category no more than three times. Langley, having been entered in that category for the last three years, will be ineligible this time around. Similarly, other artists like Carson, who have been nominated in the past, will also not be eligible due to the same rule. The Recording Academy has also implemented changes regarding the number of releases an artist can have before being disqualified.

Previously, there was no specified maximum number of releases, but now, the Screening Committees will determine if an artist had attained a breakthrough or prominence prior to the eligibility year, resulting in disqualification if so. The 69th Grammy Awards will be held from Oct. 12 to Oct. 22, with nominations announced on Nov. 16.

Final-round voting will take place from Dec. 10 to Jan. 7, 2027, and the awards will be presented on Feb. 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles





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