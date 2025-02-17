Google Fixes Magnetic Case Interference on Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google has introduced a new setting within the Pixel System Services app to address the issue of magnetic cases interfering with the hinge angle sensor on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This setting, 'robust open/close detection,' aims to ensure smooth transitions between folded and unfolded modes. While beneficial for users with magnetic cases, Google warns that it might lead to faster battery drain for those without a case.

Foldable smartphones with their dual screens are perfect for users who desire a larger display when unfolded yet maintain compactness when folded. However, using magnetic cases with these devices can often lead to issues. These cases can interfere with the hinge angle sensor , which is crucial for seamless transitions between folded and unfolded modes. Fortunately, Google appears to have found a solution through the Pixel System Services app.

A new setting called 'robust open/close detection' has been introduced, and Google recommends enabling it for users who employ magnetic cases. This setting aims to prevent the magnets from disrupting the hinge angle sensor. However, there's a caveat. Google warns that for users without a case, leaving this setting active might result in faster battery depletion. The effectiveness of this fix remains uncertain for other Android foldables, as it's currently exclusive to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Other brands might need to develop their own solutions. Nevertheless, since it's an Android-based tweak, other foldable phones beyond the Pixel might adopt this feature in the future. The latest beta version has unveiled several exciting new features, including the ability to launch Google Wallet with a double press of the power button. This functionality resembles the iPhone's shortcut, allowing for quick access to your wallet and on-the-spot payments.





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Foldable Smartphones Pixel 9 Pro Fold Magnetic Cases Hinge Angle Sensor Google Pixel System Services

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review: Google’s Best Foldable — With CaveatsThis is Google's best foldable so far, but with too many compromises to deliver true flagship performance to compare with Samsung or the main Chinese foldable makers.

Read more »

Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 Pro Discounts Make Google Phones Even More AttractiveThe price war in smartphones intensifies as manufacturers compete for customers. Google offers significant discounts on its Pixel models, including the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 Pro. These deals make Google phones even more appealing, especially as the gap between current and older flagship devices shrinks due to advancements in mobile AI and long software support.

Read more »

Grab the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a $300 Discount on AmazonAmazon is offering a massive $300 discount on the 256GB variant of Google's new foldable flagship, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This makes it a fantastic opportunity to own this powerful device with its impressive performance, stunning display, and excellent camera capabilities.

Read more »

Google Pixel Fold (2025): Release Date, Specs, and RumorsGet ready for the next chapter in Google's foldable phone saga! The Pixel Fold (2025) is expected to launch in August 2025, building upon the improvements of its predecessor. This article dives into the latest rumors and speculation surrounding its release date, pricing, specs, camera capabilities, design, and battery life. Stay tuned for continuous updates as we get closer to the official unveiling!

Read more »

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Sees $300 Price Drop at AmazonThe Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is currently available on Amazon at its lowest price ever. The foldable phone is discounted by $300, bringing the price down to just under $1,500.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Ultra: Is the Upgrade Worth It?The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has arrived, challenging the Google Pixel 9 Pro Ultra with its impressive features and performance. This article explores the key differences between the two flagships, highlighting the S25 Ultra's advantages in durability, display, and raw power. It delves into the specifications, comparing the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset against the Tensor G4, and analyzes the implications for user experience.

Read more »