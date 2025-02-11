Pixel 9 Pro Fold Sees $300 Price Drop at Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is currently available on Amazon at its lowest price ever. The foldable phone is discounted by $300, bringing the price down to just under $1,500.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is back on the market at its lowest price yet. The foldable smartphone is $300 off its original price, bringing it down to just under $1,500. Head over to Amazon and take advantage of this amazing deal. This isn't the first time we've seen this type of discount – it's happened before, including last January. Regardless, a high-end foldable phone like this is undeniably more appealing at $1,500 compared to $1,800, so we recommend checking out Amazon 's sale soon.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts a 6.3-inch OLED cover display and a 8-inch OLED primary display, both with refresh rates up to 120Hz. For comparison, the older model features a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display. During our testing, we were pleased to find that this model has an upgraded hinge. On the camera front, the foldable features a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10.5MP 5X periscope lens on the back. Photos taken with it are clear and have balanced colors, although you might notice that it's not the most capable option for photographing highly dynamic scenes. Zoom quality is excellent, providing sharp shots even at 10X zoom. As for performance, the Tensor G4 chip works smoothly with everyday apps and enables Google's AI capabilities. However, it doesn't offer the same raw power as some other flagship chipsets. Thankfully, the phone will receive regular software support until 2031, giving you plenty of time to enjoy this large-screen foldable device! Does this all sound good enough to you? If so, we suggest considering purchasing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from Amazon while this great deal is still available.





