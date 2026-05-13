Google Extends Preferred Sources Tool Globally, Making Daily Mail More Prominent in Search Results

Google has extended the rollout of a feature called the 'Preferred Sources' tool globally, allowing users to see more content from the Daily Mail in search results. Once users select the Daily Mail as one of their Preferred Sources, the Mail will appear more frequently in 'Top Stories' when they search for a topic. Our articles will also appear in a dedicated 'From Your Sources' section underneath the Top Stories section on the search results page. You can set up the Daily Mail as one of your Preferred Sources by following a step-by-step guide.

As one of the Daily Mail 's millions of valued readers, we know you trust us to keep you in touch with what's happening around the world.

But in an increasingly crowded media landscape, it can be hard to wade through reams of content online to get to our breaking news and exclusives. Fortunately, Google has extended the rollout of a feature called the 'Preferred Sources' tool globally, allowing you to see more content from the Mail. We are encouraging readers to activate this – which only takes a few seconds - after our transition to a new global domain of DailyMail.com in April.

Once you select the Daily Mail as one of your Preferred Sources, we will appear more frequently in 'Top Stories' when you search for a topic. Our articles will also appear in a dedicated 'From Your Sources' section underneath the Top Stories section on the search results page. You will still see content from other websites and can manage your selections at any time – but it just means we will be more prominent in your search results.

Preferred Sources launched in the US last August, before expanding to all English-language users in December and then all supported languages last month. You can click here to set up the Daily Mail as one of your Preferred Sources – or follow this step-by-step guide: Now, when you search for a news–related query on Google, you'll be shown the Mail's stories. A) Open a Google search and type in a news–related query such as 'King Charles'.

Scroll down to find a section containing news articles on the subject, with the subheading 'Top Stories' B) Once you've clicked on the star icon on the 'Top Stories' subheading, a new screen gives you the option to choose your Preferred Sources. Type in 'dailymail.com' and tick the box C) Once you've clicked 'Reload results', you'll see a new section called 'From Your Sources





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