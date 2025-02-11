Global Corruption Levels Remain Alarmingly High, Transparency International Finds

Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index reveals a concerning global trend of persistent high corruption levels, with many countries experiencing their worst performance in over a decade. The report highlights the risks corruption poses to climate change efforts and calls for stronger anti-corruption measures worldwide.

Many countries experienced their worst performance in over a decade on the Corruption Perceptions Index released on Tuesday. This index, compiled annually by Transparency International , serves as a global barometer of public sector corruption, encompassing both leading democratic nations like the United States and France, and authoritarian regimes such as Russia and Venezuela.

The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index revealed that a staggering 47 out of the 180 countries surveyed achieved their lowest scores since the organization adopted its current methodology in 2012. Transparency International expressed alarm at the persistent high levels of global corruption, noting that efforts to mitigate it are losing momentum. The organization also highlighted the global risks posed by corruption to climate change initiatives. It warned that a lack of transparency and accountability mechanisms increases the vulnerability of climate funds to embezzlement and misuse, while undue influence, often exerted by the private sector, can hinder the implementation of ambitious climate policies.Transparency International measures perceptions of public sector corruption using 13 data sources, including reputable institutions like the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, and private risk and consulting firms. The index ranks 180 countries and territories on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). The global average score remained unchanged from 2023 at 43, with over two-thirds of the surveyed countries scoring below 50. Denmark retained its top position with a score of 90, followed by Finland (88) and Singapore (84). South Sudan dropped to the bottom of the index with a score of 8, displacing Somalia which saw its score decline to 9. Other countries at the bottom included Venezuela (10) and Syria (12).The United States experienced a decline, dropping from 69 points to 65 and falling from 24th place to 28th. Transparency International cited criticism of the U.S. judicial branch, noting that while the U.S. Supreme Court adopted its first code of ethics in 2023, there are concerns about the lack of robust and objective enforcement mechanisms and the strength of the new rules. Other Western nations also saw declines, including France (down four points to 67 and five places to 25th) and Germany (down three points to 75 and six places to 15th), which tied with Canada (down one point and three places). Mexico also dropped five points to 26, as the judiciary failed to take action in major corruption cases. Transparency International pointed out that despite former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's pledges to combat corruption and recover stolen assets, his six-year term ended without any convictions or asset recovery.In Europe, Slovakia saw a five-point decline to 49 in the first full year of Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, as reforms were criticized for weakening anti-corruption checks and bypassing public consultation. Russia, which had already experienced significant declines in recent years, shed another four points to 22. Transparency International attributed this further decline to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which it said has entrenched authoritarianism. Meanwhile, Ukraine, despite a one-point dip to 35, is making progress in judicial independence and high-level corruption prosecutions.The Middle East and North Africa continue to struggle with anti-corruption efforts, as political leaders wield near-absolute control, benefit from wealth, and suppress dissent. However, unexpected opportunities are emerging, for example, in the wake of the fall of President Bashar Assad's government in Syria. Sub-Saharan Africa has the lowest average score of any region, at 33. In Asia and the Pacific, governments are still failing to deliver on their anti-corruption commitments, according to Transparency International.





