Corruption Threatens Global Climate Action, Transparency International Warns

Transparency International's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index reveals that corruption poses a major obstacle to tackling the climate crisis, with many countries involved in climate action scoring poorly on measures of public sector integrity.

Corruption poses a significant threat to global efforts to combat the climate crisis, according to Transparency International 's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index. The report highlights that many countries actively involved in climate action, either as hosts of UN climate summits or those most vulnerable to rising temperatures, exhibit concerning levels of public sector corruption.

Transparency International CEO Maira Martini emphasized that corrupt forces not only influence but often dictate policies and dismantle crucial checks and balances. The organization warns that graft could divert funds intended for climate change mitigation to other purposes and weaken the implementation of environmental regulations. The annual Corruption Perceptions Index assigns countries a score from zero to 100, reflecting the perceived risk of public sector corruption. Brazil, slated to host this year's UN COP 30 climate talks, received a dismal score of 34, its lowest ever rating. In contrast, the United Arab Emirates, which appointed the head of the state oil firm to chair the COP in 2023, fared better with a score of 68. The report also points to a concerning trend of declining scores in wealthier nations that have traditionally taken a leading role in climate negotiations. This includes Canada (75), New Zealand (83), and the United States (65). Transparency International stresses that these nations bear the greatest responsibility for driving ambitious climate goals, reducing emissions on a large scale, and building global resilience. The report further reveals that some countries most susceptible to the impacts of climate change also rank among those with the lowest scores on the index, such as South Sudan (8), Somalia (9), and Venezuela (10). It highlights that marginalized communities often have limited options for adapting to extreme weather events and pollution, making them even more reliant on government support. The report suggests that implementing robust metrics and frameworks for climate transparency and accountability could help track progress and ensure that funds are utilized effectively





