Dynamite Entertainment officially revives the Gargoyles comic series, continuing the story where it left off according to leaked details.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. At long last, Disney officially confirms a brand-new Gargoyles comic, and it’s coming sooner than you think.

From 2022 to 2024, the Gargoyles comic was officially revived by Dynamite Entertainment; just like the old comics, the new series was framed as the story series creator Greg Weisman wanted to tell before executive meddling messed with the cartoon, and it did a fantastic job of capturing the spirit of the iconic cartoon. Aside from a few short stories and crossovers with Darkwing Duck and Fantastic Four, the new Gargoyles comic seemingly ended in 2024, but according to Bleeding Cool, Dynamite Entertainment’s Gargoyles comic will officially return this August with a new #1.

Details are still sparse, but with everything that has been revealed about the new comic, it’s sure to be perfect for Gargoyles fans old and new





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Animation Gargoyles Comic Revival Dynamite Entertainment Greg Weisman Executive Meddling Old Comics Darkwing Duck Crossover Fantastic Four Crossover

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