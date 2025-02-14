Frank Lloyd Wright's Former Plaza Home Hits Market for $18.9 Million

The four-bedroom corner condo, once home to the famed architect during the construction of the Guggenheim Museum, boasts luxury amenities and stunning views.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s former home in New York City’s famed Plaza Hotel , where the renowned American architect spent five years overseeing the construction of his iconic Guggenheim Museum, is back on the market. The “rare and extraordinary” four-bedroom corner condo, located in the Plaza Private Residences, was listed on Wednesday for $18.9 million, according to a StreetEasy listing. The unit was last purchased in 2009, during the global recession, for $13 million.

The owners undertook four years of extensive renovations led by architect Louis Lisboa of VL Architects and interior designer Susanna Maggard. \The apartment boasts the highest ceilings in the building and stunning views of Central Park and Fifth Avenue, said Charlie Attias of Compass, the lead broker on the listing. Attias has handled numerous sales at the Plaza since its conversion into a condo-hotel in 2008. The home features luxury amenities such as a chef’s kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, marble bathrooms, and ample closet space. Its 4,000 square feet are characterized by 13-foot ceilings and panoramic vistas. \Wright's most famous project, the Guggenheim Museum, was completed after his death. He passed away just six months before the museum opened in October 1959. Wright and his wife, Olgivanna Lloyd Wright, took possession of their Plaza suite from another notable tenant, “Gone with the Wind” producer David O. Selznick, as documented in “Frank Lloyd Wright at the Plaza” by Anthony Alofsin. The couple meticulously redesigned the condo in 1945, removing “the last vestiges of French detailing by Christian Dior,” Alofsin wrote. Wright was celebrated for his organic architectural style and remarkable productivity, designing approximately 800 buildings during his lifetime. It was at the Plaza where Wright unveiled his museum design to the public in 1945. The building's distinctive spiral design was inspired by a utopian parking deck. Wright confidently asserted that the spring-like structure could withstand an atomic bomb, stating, “It may be blown a few miles up in the air, but when it comes down it will bounce.” During their residency in the Plaza suite from 1954 to 1959, Wright and his wife reportedly entertained prominent figures such as newlyweds Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller, and King Faisal II of Iraq, according to “Residents at the Plaza Private Residences enjoy access to the hotel's five-star amenities, including 24-hour in-room dining and twice-a-day housekeeping. A total of 29 units at the Plaza Residences are currently listed for sale on StreetEasy, ranging from a $900,000 loft for more budget-conscious buyers to the Wright residence





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM PLAZA HOTEL NEW YORK CITY LUXURY APARTMENT FOR SALE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frank Lloyd Wright's Weisblat House in Michigan Lists for Nearly $2.3 MillionFrank Lloyd Wright's architectural masterpiece, the Weisblat House, is on the market for $2.3 million. The Michigan home showcases Wright's signature Craftsman style with its blend of wood, glass, and stone. The 8,000 square foot house features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and numerous amenities including a pool, fire pit, and a five-car garage.

Read more »

Illinois Home with Frank Lloyd Wright Legacy and St. Louis Arch Views Hits the MarketA historic mid-century modern home in Belleville, Illinois, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and Charles King, offers unparalleled views of the St. Louis Arch and is now available for sale after over 50 years.

Read more »

Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Home with Iconic St. Louis Arch Views Hits Market After 50 YearsA rare opportunity to own a piece of architectural history, this Illinois home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and Charles King offers stunning views of the St. Louis Arch and a rich legacy spanning over five decades.

Read more »

Frank Thomas Pays Tribute to Former Manager Jeff TorborgHall of Famer Frank Thomas shared a heartfelt message on social media following the passing of his first big league manager, Jeff Torborg. Torborg, who managed five different teams over 11 years, led the White Sox to a strong 94-68 record in 1990, earning him American League Manager of the Year honors. Thomas expressed his gratitude for the opportunities Torborg provided him during his playing career.

Read more »

Frank Lloyd Wright-Connected Illinois Home With Unrivaled St. Louis Arch Views Hits the Market After 50 YearsA historic Illinois home with ties to Frank Lloyd Wright and stunning views of the St. Louis Arch is now for sale after being off the market for over 50 years.

Read more »

The Legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright: Roland Reisley's Usonian Home and the Enduring Influence of a Visionary ArchitectThis article explores the life and work of Frank Lloyd Wright through the lens of Roland Reisley's Usonian home in Usonia, New York. It delves into Reisley's personal connection to the house, the unique design principles of Usonia, and Wright's lasting impact on modern architecture.

Read more »