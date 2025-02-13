Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Home with Iconic St. Louis Arch Views Hits Market After 50 Years

A rare opportunity to own a piece of architectural history, this Illinois home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and Charles King offers stunning views of the St. Louis Arch and a rich legacy spanning over five decades.

A home in Belleville, Illinois, boasting a unique connection to renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright and a rich history spanning over five decades, is now available for purchase. While its exterior may not scream 'mansion,' stepping inside reveals a breathtaking panorama of floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing a spectacle only Illinois can offer. 'You see the St. Louis Arch from so many places both inside and outside the house. People unfamiliar with St.

Louis often don't realize that the Mississippi River divides Missouri and Illinois in the St. Louis area,' listing agent Jon Shirrell with Jameson Sotheby's International Realty told NBC Chicago. 'You can only get this kind of view from the Illinois side.'Shirrell describes the home as 'one of the premiere examples of mid-century modern homes in the Midwest,' a collaborative effort between Wright and architect Charles King. Wright initiated the design and construction, but upon the initial owner's passing, King took over, completing the home and using it as his personal residence. It eventually earned the moniker 'The King House.'The property has seen a select few owners throughout its history, including professional golfer Bob Goalby, who claimed victory at the 1968 Masters tournament. Goalby transformed some of the 55-acre estate into his own private fairway and greens. 'It's a bit of a 'hidden gem' in this way,' Shirrell said. 'It's the first time it's been on the market in over 50 years, so many people who have lived in the St. Louis area for their whole life have never heard of, or seen, the home or its views.' The house is celebrated for its seamless integration with the surrounding nature and its multiple 'floating' spaces, including a gazebo.





