FOX Launches New Streaming Service FOX One

Fox Corporation announced the launch of FOX One, a new streaming service bringing together FOX's News, Sports, and Entertainment content, both live and on-demand. Available starting Thursday, FOX One offers a seven-day free trial and is designed for a modern, digital-first audience. The platform provides easy access to a wide array of content, including breaking news, live sports, popular shows, and dynamic features, all in a personalized environment.

\FOX One builds upon the success of FOX's live-streamed presentation of Super Bowl LIX on Tubi, which achieved record-breaking viewership. The platform is engineered for a live-first experience with a robust collection of live sports, news, and entertainment offerings. Viewers can stay up-to-date with breaking news as it happens, watch FOX's hottest series, and experience iconic live events in real time. \One unique feature of FOX One is its 24/7 live stream of Fox News Channel, providing access to live coverage, breaking news, and popular shows. Intelligent AI integrations power personalized content packaging, enhanced search capabilities through partnerships with Perplexity, and responsive support via Sierra AI, enhancing the user experience. The platform also offers personalized content recommendations, allowing users to discover relevant shows and avoid aimless scrolling. Subscribers can record their favorite leagues, teams, and shows with unlimited storage and access them anytime. FOX One also caters to latecomers with highlight features and the option to skip live scores until they are caught up. Swipe-worthy shorts featuring trending sports stories, news, and TV clips are also available in a fresh vertical video format. \In addition to FOX One's standalone offerings, subscribers can add-on B1G+ or bundle it with FOX One. Starting October 2, FOX One and ESPN's new direct-to-consumer service will be available together for $39.99 per month. This combined package includes FOX One's full portfolio of content, along with ESPN's linear networks, ESPN+, SECN+, and ACCNX. \Existing FOX Nation subscribers can continue using their dedicated app or stream FOX Nation content within the FOX One app using the same credentials. They can also choose to bundle and upgrade their subscription with FOX One for $24.99 per month or get the annual plan at a discounted rate of $19.99 per month. FOX One is accessible on various platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG, and Vizio, as well as Microsoft Xbox





