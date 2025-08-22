Fox Corporation Launches New Streaming Service 'FOX One', Combining News, Sports, and Entertainment

FOX One is a new streaming service offering live and on-demand content from FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment brands. It features a personalized experience with AI integrations and a wide range of programming for all audiences.

Fox Corporation has announced the official launch of FOX One, a new streaming service that brings together FOX’s News , Sports , and Entertainment content in one place. Available both live and on demand, FOX One offers a 7-day free trial and is designed for today’s digital-first audience.

FOX One provides access to popular programs, breaking news, live sports coverage, and entertainment content from various FOX brands, including FOX News Channel, FOX Business, FOX Weather, LiveNOW, FOX Local Stations, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, and more. The service leverages advanced technology, including AI integrations, to personalize content recommendations, enhance search capabilities, and provide a seamless viewing experience.FOX One builds on the success of FOX’s Super Bowl LIX livestream on Tubi, which reached millions of viewers. The platform features a live-first experience and offers a wide array of content for different audiences. Users can access FOX Nation and B1G+ on the FOX One platform, with the option to bundle subscriptions. Starting October 2, FOX One will be available in a bundle with ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service for $39.99 per month





