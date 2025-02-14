Florida Lawmakers Push for Increased Scrutiny of Private Property Insurers

Two Florida lawmakers propose bills to increase transparency and accountability in the state's property insurance market, aiming to curb rising premiums and address concerns over claim processing and rate increases.

Two Florida lawmakers are seeking to enhance scrutiny on private insurers operating within the state, demanding greater financial transparency from companies seeking premium hikes. This push for accountability stems from the persistently high home insurance premiums plaguing Florida residents. Over the past few years, premiums have skyrocketed due to a confluence of factors, including rampant litigation, widespread insurance fraud, and an escalating frequency and severity of natural disasters.

While recent legislative efforts by state lawmakers to curb unnecessary litigation and entice insurers back into the state have yielded some success in stabilizing the market, Florida homeowners still bear the second-highest insurance premiums nationwide. The average annual premium for $300,000 in dwelling coverage in Florida currently stands at $5,488, according to Bankrate data, a stark contrast to the national average of $2,258. Only Nebraska homeowners face higher premiums, averaging $5,640 annually for the same coverage amount.In some of Florida's most vulnerable areas to natural disasters, the average annual premium surpasses $7,000. West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale homeowners, for instance, pay $8,084 and $7,935 respectively, for $300,000 in dwelling coverage. To combat this trend, Republican state Senator Don Gaetz of Crestview and Republican state Representative Alex Andrade of Pensacola recently introduced two bills, SB 554 and HB 451, aimed at tackling Florida's escalating home insurance costs and promoting greater transparency in rate adjustments. These bills mandate insurers to process claims swiftly, streamline the adjustment process, and share attorney fees with policyholders during any litigation stemming from the claim process. Moreover, the proposed legislation imposes harsher penalties on insurers who delay settlement payments. The bills further compel insurers to be more transparent regarding executive compensation before requesting rate increases and disclose any self-dealing with affiliated companies. This measure aims to prevent insurers from artificially manipulating their financial status to justify premium hikes. Gaetz and Andrade, in a joint press release, emphasized, 'Floridians pay far more for property insurance than anyone anywhere else in the nation. Admittedly, Florida is a high-risk market, but we believe there are steps the Legislature can take to improve how rates are set and how individual claims can be processed faster and fairer.' They acknowledge that a singular solution to reduce property insurance costs is elusive, stating, 'But we need to do more than reduce litigation. Our bill tackles other drivers of insurance costs and provides a transparent framework for honest rate-setting and prompter payments.' Gaetz, in the press release, highlighted the detrimental impact of high insurance costs, stating, 'High property insurance rates are one of the reasons in-migration has slowed. High insurance costs make the Free State of Florida into the Unaffordable State of Florida for many seniors on fixed incomes trying to stay in their homes, young families, including military families, trying to buy their first homes and businesses of every size.'The Florida property insurance market has witnessed significant stabilization following legislative action in Tallahassee aimed at curbing excessive litigation. Mark Friedlander, director of the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), previously informed Newsweek that the market is in 'its strongest financial position in more than a decade.' However, Florida lawmakers remain committed to introducing legislation aimed at refining the market further. In a prior statement to Newsweek, state Senator and Senate President Ben Albritton, a Republican representing Wauchula, asserted, 'I'm not going to sit idly by if legitimate claims get denied while rates continue to rise. Period.'





