Five Charged with Murder in Death of Transgender Man from Minnesota

Five individuals have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the brutal death of Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man from Minnesota. Nordquist's body was found after he went missing in February. Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide and have made five arrests.

Five individuals have been apprehended by the New York State Police and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing man from Minnesota . Authorities allege that the victim, 24-year-old Sam Nordquist, a transgender man, endured repeated acts of violence and torture spanning over a month before his death. His body was subsequently discarded in a field by multiple individuals. Nordquist was reported missing on February 9th.

His family stated that he had traveled to New York late last year to visit his girlfriend. Major Kevin Sucher, commander of the state police troop covering the Finger Lakes region, characterized the facts and circumstances surrounding the case as 'beyond depraved' and 'by far the worst' homicide investigation the office has ever participated in. During a news conference, he expressed, 'No human being should have to endure what Sam endured.' According to charging documents, Nordquist was subjected to prolonged beatings 'by punching, kicking and striking her with numerous objects...resulting in her death.' On Sunday, the Ontario County District Attorney and New York State Police released a joint statement asserting that there is 'no indication' at this time that Nordquist's murder was motivated by hate. To address the understandable concern that his murder could be a hate crime, the agencies stated that Sam and his assailants were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+, and at least one of the defendants resided with Sam in the period leading up to the offense. Those arrested include Precious Arzuaga, 38, and Patrick Goodwin, 30, of Canandaigua, New York; Kyle Sage, 33, of Rochester, New York; Jennifer Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York; and Emily Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York. All five were charged after police conducted a search of a room at the Patty's Lodge motel in Canandaigua, the last known location where Nordquist was staying. All five suspects are currently in police custody awaiting arraignment. It remains unclear if any have retained legal representation. Nordquist's death has sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ+ community in Minnesota. 'Just knowing the violence and pure hatred that had to be bestowed upon him, it's sad,' remarked Roxanne Anderson, a trans advocate. 'I want people to remember we cannot succumb to the fear. We must unite.' Authorities in New York have pledged their commitment to ensuring a safe community for all. 'We share the community's shock at such a heinous act of violence, and understand the fear circulating amongst members of the LGBTQ+ community,' the Ontario County District Attorney and New York State Police stated in a joint press release





