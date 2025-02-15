Five Charged With Murder in Gruesome Torture Case of Missing Trans Man

Five individuals were charged with murder in the death of Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man from Minnesota who went missing in February. Authorities allege that Nordquist endured prolonged torture and violence before his body was discovered in a field.

Five individuals were charged with murder on Friday in connection with the death of Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man who went missing in February. Authorities allege that Nordquist suffered repeated acts of violence and torture over a month by multiple individuals before his body was ultimately disposed of in a field.

Major Kevin Sucher, commander of the New York State Police troop that includes the Finger Lakes region, described the case as 'beyond depraved' and 'by far the worst' homicide investigation the office has ever been involved in. Sucher stated during a televised news conference that 'No human being should have to endure what Sam endured.'New York State Police have withheld many details of the case, emphasizing that it remains under active investigation. Capt. Kelly Swift, who leads the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for New York State Police Troop E, stated that while police have not ruled out hate crime charges, the investigation is ongoing. Swift highlighted the need to determine Nordquist's relationship with the suspects as well as the suspects' connections to each other.The suspects apprehended include Precious Arzuaga, 38, and Patrick Goodwin, 30, of Canandaigua, New York; Kyle Sage, 33, of Rochester, New York; Jennifer Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York; and Emily Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York. Each suspect faces charges of second-degree murder. Their arrests followed a search of a room at the Patty's Lodge motel in Canandaigua, the last known location of Nordquist. As of now, all five suspects are in police custody pending arraignment. It remains unclear if any have secured legal representation. Captain Swift characterized the investigation's findings as revealing a 'deeply disturbing pattern of abuse' that tragically led to Nordquist's death. She labeled it 'one of the most horrific crimes' she has encountered in her 20-year career in law enforcement





