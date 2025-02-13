Federal Judge Greenlights Trump's Deferred Resignation Program for Federal Workforce Reduction

A federal judge has ruled in favor of President Trump's plan to reduce the federal workforce through a deferred resignation program. This decision overturns a previous injunction issued by a lower court that had temporarily halted the program due to legal challenges from federal labor unions. The program is expected to incentivize government employees to voluntarily leave their positions.

The Department of Government Efficiency, spearheaded by Elon Musk, has actively championed this downsizing initiative as the Trump administration seeks to curtail federal spending.O'Toole's decision overturned an earlier injunction that sought to temporarily suspend the program to prevent further workers from enrolling in the deferred resignation. The labor unions had argued that the program was unlawful, sparking legal disputes that ultimately reached the federal court.





