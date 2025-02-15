Federal Judge Extends Block on Musk's DOGE from Treasury Payment Systems

A federal judge has granted a temporary extension blocking Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team from accessing sensitive payment systems within the Treasury Department. This decision follows a lawsuit filed by 19 state attorneys general alleging that DOGE illegally accessed the system at the behest of the Trump administration. The lawsuit raises concerns about the protection of Americans' Social Security, Medicare, veterans' benefits, and tax refund information stored within the system.

A federal judge on Friday extended a temporary order blocking Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) team from accessing payment systems within the Treasury Department . The extension follows a lawsuit filed by 19 state attorneys general against the Trump administration over DOGE 's access to the payment system, which contains sensitive information about Americans' Social Security , Medicare and veterans' benefits, tax refund information, and more.

\The lawsuit, filed in New York by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, alleges that the Musk-led agency illegally accessed the Treasury Department's central payment system at the behest of the Trump administration. Attorneys general from Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin joined the lawsuit. \U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas in Manhattan stated that she would not issue a ruling on the attorneys general's request for a longer preliminary injunction, maintaining the temporary order issued last Saturday. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent refuted concerns about DOGE's access to the Treasury Department last week on FOX Business, stating that 'DOGE is not going to fail.' He emphasized that the agency is 'moving a lot of people's cheese here in the capital,' and the opposition stems from 'status quo interests' unhappy with the changes. Bessent further explained that the Treasury's payment system remains unaffected and that a study is underway to improve accountability, accuracy, and traceability in government funds. He clarified that any disruptions in payments are occurring at the departmental level, not within the Treasury's payment system itself. \The newly established DOGE aims to reduce government waste and has been granted access to over a dozen government agencies, including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Department of Education, and the Department of Labor





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DOGE Elon Musk Treasury Department Payment Systems Lawsuit Trump Administration Government Efficiency Data Security Social Security Medicare Veterans Benefits Tax Refunds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Treasury Department gives Elon Musk, DOGE team access to federal payment system: sourcesThe Treasury Department has given Elon Musk and representatives of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team access to the vast federal payment system responsible for handling trillions of dollars in government expenditures, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Read more »

Lawsuit Alleges Treasury Department Illegally Shared Sensitive Data with Elon Musk and DOGEA coalition of labor unions and advocacy groups is suing the Department of the Treasury, alleging it unlawfully shared millions of Americans' sensitive personal and financial data with Elon Musk and his cryptocurrency company, DOGE.

Read more »

Treasury Department Faces Lawsuit Over Sharing Sensitive Financial Data with Elon Musk's DOGEA lawsuit alleges the Treasury Department unlawfully granted access to sensitive financial data to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), raising concerns about privacy violations and the unchecked influence of a billionaire in government affairs.

Read more »

Federal judge blocks Elon Musk’s DOGE from accessing sensitive US Treasury Department materialNineteen Democratic attorneys general have sued President Donald Trump to stop Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing Treasury Department records that contain sensitive personal data such as Social Security and bank account numbers for millions of Americans.

Read more »

Federal judge blocks Elon Musk's DOGE from accessing sensitive US Treasury Department materialA federal judge is stopping Elon Musk's DOGE team from accessing sensitive Treasury Department information, which could include Americans' Social Security numbers.

Read more »

DOGE task force gains access to U.S. Treasury Department data, payment systemsNews comes after departure of Treasury's acting Deputy Secretary David Lebryk after more than 30 years of service.

Read more »