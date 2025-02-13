Everton Stun Liverpool in Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw

Everton salvaged a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in a thrilling Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, scoring a last-minute equalizer to deny the Reds a victory.

In a dramatic final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, Everton snatched a point from Liverpool in the dying seconds of the game, securing a 2-2 draw. Liverpool appeared unsettled and uneasy from the outset against an Everton team that pressed relentlessly, fueled by the electric atmosphere of a packed Goodison Park. Just 11 minutes in, the hosts were awarded what seemed like a routine free-kick near midfield.

However, Jarrad Branthwaite caught the Reds defense off guard and delivered a precise through ball that Beto clinically converted for the opening goal. Liverpool responded quickly, equalizing just five minutes later with a magnificent header from Alexis Mac Allister, expertly set up by Mohamed Salah's league-leading 14th assist of the season.The second half continued in a similar vein, with intense battles and physically demanding play making it challenging for either side to create clear-cut scoring opportunities. As the game appeared to be heading towards a stalemate, with Liverpool failing to generate much danger, Salah showcased his brilliance by controlling a rebound from a deflected shot by Curtis Jones, sending a powerful volley into the net to put the visitors ahead. This marked Salah's league-leading 22nd goal of the season. With a glimmer of hope fading for the home side, they found a dramatic equalizer deep into stoppage time with a thunderbolt of a strike that crashed into the roof of the net. After a lengthy VAR review for a potential offside, the goal was confirmed, sending Goodison Park into an absolute frenzy for one final time in a Merseyside derby. While Everton will be buoyed by their last-gasp equalizer, they will ultimately be left with a sense of frustration at not fully capitalizing on their opportunity to secure the victory. The match also concluded in a fiery fashion, with red cards shown to both Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure following an altercation, and Everton manager Arne Slot was also red carded for shaking hands with the officials in a heated exchange





