Goodison Park to Host Final Everton-Liverpool Derby

The iconic Goodison Park stadium will see its last Everton-Liverpool derby, marking the end of an era for the club as it prepares to move to a new waterfront venue.

Goodison Park , one of English soccer’s most venerable and atmospheric stadiums, is preparing to host a Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool later Wednesday for the 120th and final time with eternal bragging rights at stake. The “Grand Old Lady” — as it is fondly called by the locals — has been Everton ’s home since 1892 but will be demolished after this season, with the club moving to a new 52,888-capacity venue at Bramley-Moore Dock on Liverpool ’s waterfront.

The final derby at Goodison Park will mark the end of an era for Everton and a poignant farewell to a stadium steeped in history and passion. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as both sets of fans come together to celebrate the legacy of Goodison Park one last time.





