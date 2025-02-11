Engineering Texture for Superior Lithium-Metal Battery Performance

A University of Chicago study reveals that manipulating the texture of lithium metal in battery anodes can significantly improve performance, potentially revolutionizing energy storage for EVs, mobile devices, and renewable energy.

A new study has revealed a crucial breakthrough in enhancing the performance of lithium-metal batteries , which hold immense promise for electric vehicles, mobile devices, and renewable energy storage . Researchers from the University of Chicago, in collaboration with industry partner Thermo Fisher Scientific, discovered that manipulating the texture of the soft metal used in battery anodes significantly boosts their performance.

The key to this improvement lies in introducing a thin layer of silicon between the lithium metal and the current collector, a strategic placement that facilitates the formation of a desirable grain orientation. This precise texture allows for rapid atomic movement along the surface plane, accelerating the battery's charging and discharging rates. The team's findings demonstrate a nearly tenfold increase in rate capability for all-solid-state batteries using lithium metal. This breakthrough was made possible by overcoming a significant challenge in microscopy. Studying the texture of soft metals traditionally proves difficult due to their reactivity and the complexities of accessing the area of interest within the battery cell. The researchers employed a novel combination of techniques, utilizing plasma focused ion beam-scanning electron microscopy (PFIB-SEM) and electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD) mapping. This innovative approach enabled them to effectively analyze the texture of the soft metal in unprecedented detail. The team has partnered with LG Energy Solution's Frontier Research Laboratory to commercialize this groundbreaking technology. Looking ahead, the researchers aim to further optimize the battery's performance by lowering the pressure used during testing and exploring the impact of texture on sodium, a potential alternative to lithium. The study's findings open up exciting avenues for developing next-generation energy storage solutions with enhanced power densities and extended cycle lives





