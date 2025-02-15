Elon Musk Welcomes Fifth Child with Author St. Clair

Elon Musk has welcomed his fifth child with author St. Clair, according to a recent post on X, formerly Twitter. This marks another addition to Musk's growing family, which includes several children from previous relationships. St. Clair revealed the news on February 14th, stating that she chose to keep the pregnancy private initially for the child's safety and well-being.

Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. St. Clair wrote on X, formerly Twitter , which Musk had bought in 2022, on February 14th. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that the tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

The author of the 2021 children's book 'Elephants Are Not Birds' continued, I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting. Musk, who has a history of multiple children with various partners, had never announced or confirmed a pregnancy over the past few months, or spoken about a relationship with St. Clair. In September 2023, the two interacted on X and visited a Texas border crossing separately around the same time. St. Clair shared on X, Stopping birth control and Adderall was one of the best things I ever did for my mental health. So many Americans on pharmaceutical cocktails and then wondering why they feel out of their minds. Musk, who is also known for his outspoken views and sometimes controversial actions, has a large number of children from previous relationships. These include Vivian and Griffin, 21, Kai, Saxon and Damian, 19, and his late son Nevada, who died at age 10 weeks from SIDS in 2002, with ex-wife Justine Wilson Musk. This recent development adds another layer to the already complex personal life of the tech billionaire





