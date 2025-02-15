Elon Musk Welcomes 13th Child With Conservative Influencer

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that she had a baby five months ago with tech billionaire Elon Musk. This announcement comes as Musk already has 12 children with three different women.

On Friday, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair revealed that she had a baby five months ago with tech billionaire Elon Musk , the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). St. Clair, who boasts a million followers on X, the Musk-owned platform formerly known as Twitter, made the announcement to preempt what she feared would be sensationalized coverage by the 'tabloid media,' potentially harming her child. St.

Clair's statement, posted on X, read: 'Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.' She continued, expressing her desire for her child to grow up in a 'normal and safe environment,' and requesting that the media respect their privacy.This news comes amidst ongoing discussions surrounding Musk's personal life and family. Musk is already known to have 12 children with three different women: his ex-wife Justine Wilson, singer Grimes, and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink. His first child with Wilson tragically died weeks after birth from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Musk has repeatedly expressed his concern about declining birth rates, even warning in 2024 that it could lead to 'mass extinction of entire nations.' St. Clair, a writer for the conservative satirical website The Babylon Bee, has also been actively involved in recent conservative political debates. She authored a children's book titled 'Elephants Are Not Birds,' which expressed a strong stance against transgender acceptance, and appeared in the Ultra Right's 'Real Women of America 2024 Calendar,' sparking controversy among conservatives.





